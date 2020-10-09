Osmania University to Conduct Degree Exam for UG and PG Courses from Today; Details at ouexams.in

Osmania University semester exam schedule for various UG, PG, PG Diploma (PGRRCDE), UG CBCS Backlog, and other exams has been announced on the official website at ouexams.in. According to the schedule released by the Osmania University, M.Sc./ M.A./ M.Com./ M.S.W./ M.Lib.Sc./ MJ&MC/ M.Com.(IS),IV Semester (CBCS - Regular, Backlog and Improvement) exams are scheduled to be conducted from October 19 to 23, 2020.

The varsity will conduct the exam for P.G.R.R.C.D.E. – P.G.Diploma in Bio-Informatics (Regular & Backlog) from November 2 to 7, 2020. All the Osmania University students are requested to visit the official website to check the complete exam schedule.

Osmania University 2020 Exam schedule: How to check

Step 1: Type and search the official site of Osmania University on Google using the URL https://www.ouexams.in/index

Step 2: On the university’s homepage, look for the notification tab

Step 3: Next, click on the link which reads ‘examination time table’

Step 4: The complete exam schedule of Osmania University will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on the link of the exam to check the complete schedule

The direct link to check the Osmania University exam schedule 2020 is also provided here:

https://www.ouexams.in/examnotifications

The university has also released the official notification regarding the Exam Schedule 2020 on the official website. According to the official statement, students can write the examination from the exam centres closest to their home. These exam centres will be appointed by the Osmania university in certain district headquarters, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

The university has also announced to conduct the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test 2020 from October 31 to November 9 this year. Candidates qualifying the Osmania University CPGET exam 2020 will be provided admissions to various PG courses including M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, P.G. Diploma Courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes like M.A., M.Sc., MBA. For more updates, candidates are requested to visit the official website of the varsity.