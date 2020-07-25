Osmania University to Conduct Regular Semester, Improvement Exams in August and September; Check Timetable Here

The Osmania University has released the latest circular along with the declaration of the revised timetable for conducting various regular semester and backlog/improvement examinations. According to the university, the Osmania University Regular Semester Examination 2020 will be held in the month of August and September. All the students who are supposed to sit for the examination this semester can check the result on the official website at osmania.ac.in.

The official notification read that the Osmania University will conduct the LL.B (3-YDC), LL.B HONOURS (3-YDC), BA.LL.B (5-YDC), BB.A LL.B (5-YDC), and B.COM LL.B (5-YDC) II Semester Regular, and I-Semester Backlog & Improvement Examinations in the coming months. A detailed timetable of all the exams will be released soon.

The students can submit exam fee and examination form without late submission till August 12. For LL. B II-Semester Regular & I-Semester Backlog and Improvement Examinations Fee, the examination fee for all papers will be Rs. 930, along with Rs.100 as memo charges. However, if a student wishes to fill only for upto two papers Backlog and Improvement Exam, he/she can pay Rs. 250 exam fees in addition to Rs.100 for the memo of marks.

The schedule for LL.M II-Semester Regular and I-Semester Backlog & Improvement Examinations is similar and will be held in the month of August and September 2020.

On the other hand, MBA (Tech Mgt) II and IV Semester (Regular, Backlog and Improvement Exams) and I and III Semester (Backlog and Improvement Exam) will be held in September 2020. While the total fee for all the papers is Rs 3190, students can pay Rs 1230 for appearing in upto two papers.

For further details and reading the complete notification, click on the direct link here.