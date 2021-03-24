Osmania University UG Results 2020 Declared: Here's How to Check

The Osmania University (OU) declared the results of the undergraduate courses including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelors of Commerce (BCom), and Bachelor of Science (BSC). The candidates who appeared for the second or fourth-semester exams can now check the result on the official website, www.osmania.ac.in.

The finals exams were conducted by the university in January and February this year. To check the exam result, make sure you have an active internet connection and your login credentials handy.

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and login to the official website of Osmania University, www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads Examination Results, and click on it

Step 3: You will now be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to choose the course

Step 4: On being taken to a new window, you will be asked to enter your login details

Step 5: Once done, the result will automatically open in a new page

Step 6: Download and take a print for future reference.

Osmania University undergraduate semester result will include details like name, roll number, name of subjects for which the candidate appeared, marks secured in each subject, total marks secured, passing percentage and the qualifying status of the person.

In case a student finds any discrepancy or error in his or her personal details then he or she must bring the same to the notice of the concerned authorities.

Direct link to check the UG result released by the Osmania University

Meanwhile, Osmania University also released the examination results for the Bachelor of Computer Application and Master of Pharmacy fourth semester examinations. The university had conducted these exams on February 25.