OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registrations for 7540 Teacher Posts from Dec 1, Salary up to Rs 35,400

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of regular teachers for government secondary schools under the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in, from December 11. The last date to submit the applications is January 9.

The recruitment is for a total of 7540 vacant posts of regular teachers in eight different subjects. The posts include Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) art, TGT PCM, TGT CBZ, Hindi teacher, Sanskrit teacher, physical education teacher, Telugu teacher and Urdu teacher.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates applying for any of the above posts must be able to read and write Odia and must have either passed the HSC exam conducted by Odisha’s Board of Secondary Education with Odia as a language subject or cleared the Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha with Odia as an examinable subject. Those who have cleared the Odia Examination of 10th standard conducted by the BSE, Odisha are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, candidates must be aged between 21 and 38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to the SEBC, SC, and ST categories and women candidates. For PwD category candidates, the upper age limit has been relaxed by 10 years.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apple Online’ and then select ‘New User’ next to ‘Regular Teacher for Government Secondary School’. Or, click on ‘Registered User’ and log in if already registered.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 4: Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of the written examination and certificate verification. The written exam will be conducted in two stages – preliminary examination and main written examination. Both the exams have one paper each and consist of objective type and MCQ questions. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response. Those who clear the prelim exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. Candidates shortlisted after the main written exam will be required to go through certificate verification.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates successfully selected for the post of physical education teacher can draw a salary of Rs 29,200 per month. For the rest of the posts, the salary on offer is Rs 35,400 per month.

