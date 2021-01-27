OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam Admit Card Released at osssc.gov.in, Check Here for Exam Date, Details

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the nursing officer written exam admit card on its official website osssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the OSSSC nursing officer hall ticket by using their registered user id and password. The OSSSC nursing officer written exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7 from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. OSSSC is conducting the nursing officer recruitment drive for a total of 6,432 seats in various district establishments and eight medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. The nature of the job will be contractual.

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2020 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ tab in the top left corner

Step 3. Log in using your registered username/registration no/mobile no/email and password

Step 4. The OSSSC nursing officer admit card 2020 will be displayed

Step 5. Download the OSSSC nursing officer hall ticket 2020 and check the details mentioned on it.

The direct link to download the OSSSC nursing officer hall ticket 2020 is also provided here https://www.osssc.gov.in/Public/OSSSC/Default.aspx

Candidates must check whether personal details are correctly mentioned. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can immediately contact concerned authorities at 06740-2597106 between 10 am to 5 pm on working days. Candidates must carry a physical copy of the OSSSC nursing officer admit card along with valid id proof to the allotted exam venue. They must reach the exam venue at the reporting time mentioned in admit card and also ensure to follow the other instructions.

For more details, candidates are requested to visit the official website of OSSSC.