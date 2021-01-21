OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Pharmacist Posts By February 6 at ossc.gov.in

The application for the posts of pharmacists at Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is open. Applicants seeking a career at OSSSC can apply for the pharmacists’ posts at various district establishments and seven Medical College and Hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha Government. As many as 600 vacancies are available for the posts of pharmacists. Interested candidates should apply online at ossc.gov.in before February 6.

The educational qualification, as per the advertisement, mentions that only those aspirants who can read, speak and write in Odia and have passed Class 12 Science exam under the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or equivalent and have a Diploma in Pharmacy from a Government Medical College and Hospitals of the State or any other recognized private AICTE-approved institution and exam conducted by the Odisha Pharmacy Board. Candidates also must have their names registered in the Pharmacist Council of Odisha and have a valid registration certificate.

To be shortlisted for a career in the pharmacist posts at OSSSC, candidates have to qualify a written test. The OSSSC recruitment test will be conducted in all the Odisha districts.

OSSSC Recruitment 2021 Direct Link

Details regarding dates of recruitment examination, the result of examination and all recruitment related information will be available on the website -- osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Application Process· Visit the official website -- ossc.gov.in· Check and read the detailed notification, eligibility and register for the OSSSC pharmacists posts by filling the required details· Upload required scanned copies in the prescribed formats· Pay the OSSSC registration fees for the posts of pharmacists in online mode· Submit the OSSSC pharmacist application

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Syllabus For Pharmacists

As per the syllabus mentioned in the advertisement, standard syllabus and subjects for the examination will be based on the syllabus of Diploma of Pharmacy. Students will be shortlisted on the basis of a written test only. The question paper will have multiple choice questions with 0.25 marks deducted for every wrong answer.