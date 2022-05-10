OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Registrations Soon for 4070 Nursing Officer Posts, Salary up to Rs 92,300

The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for 4070 posts of nursing officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. The registration process will begin on May 14 and will continue till June 7.

The candidates will be hired for as many as 30 district establishments and 13 medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

Also read| Indian Army Recruitment for 10th Pass: Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates interested in applying must have cleared class 12 or its equivalent along with diploma in GNM or BSc in nursing from any medical college or hospital approved by Indian Nursing Council. They must also be able to speak, read and write Odia.

Age limit: Candidates must be between 21 to 38 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for SC, ST, SEBC and women candidates and up to 10 years for PwD category candidates.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of OSSSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the nursing officer recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee, submit the form

Step 6: Save and download the filled form for future use

Read| Telangana TSSPDCL Recruitment Application Forms Tomorrow for 1271 Posts at tssouthernpower.com

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done via a written exam consisting of 100 questions and 100 marks in total. The time duration of exam is two hours. The date of the exam will be notified later. The exam will consist of class 12 English, and math syllabus. It will also have questions from GNM or BSc Nursing syllabus as well as questions based on practical skills. The format is MCQ. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for every wrong attempt or multiple answers. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list and verification of original documents.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

The candidates selected for the posts of nursing officers will initially get a salary of Rs 15,000 and later between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.