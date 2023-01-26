The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of nursing officers. Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 27 and conclude on February 17.

The commission plans to fill up a total of 7,483 nursing officer vacancies in 30 district establishments and 13 medical colleges and hospitals. The vacancies are under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the government of Odisha. OSSSC had earlier cancelled the nursing officer notification for which registrations were open in May 2022. Candidates who applied last year can re-apply for the current advertisement irrespective of their current age. While applying for the OSSSC nursing officer group C recruitment, no application fee is required.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age requirement is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 38 years. The upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed class 12 with a diploma in general nursing and midwifery course or Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing. Applicants should have registered their name in Nursing Council in the state and also have a valid registration certificate as of the date of the advertisement which shall be uploaded online.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit OSSSC’s official website at www.osssc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the register button. Then a new window will appear on your screen.

Step 3: Enter your details and upload all the documents

Step 4: Preview the form once before submitting it

Step 5: Keep the printout of the application form

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written exam. The written exam will comprise 100 questions of one mark each. The recruitment exam will be conducted for the duration of two hours.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale in the band of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92300.

