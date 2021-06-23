OSSSC Revenue Inspector Recruitment: Here's How to Apply for 586 Posts

The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the notification for 586 vacant posts for the recruitment of revenue inspectors on a contractual basis. The OSSSC RI registration process will begin from tomorrow, June 24 onwards on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their OSSSC RI application on or before July 30.

To be eligible to apply for the posts of OSSSC RI, applicants must be aged between 20 to 32 years as on January 1. It is mandatory to have knowledge of computer applications as well as regional language — Odia. Candidates must have passed a bachelor’s degree examination in any discipline or equivalent from any recognised university.

OSSSC Revenue Inspector recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission

Step 2: once you go to the homepage of OSSSC, click on the tab that reads, ‘register for the post’

Step 3: Fill in the relevant details to complete the OSSSC registration process.

Step 4: Validate the details by entering the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and email id.

Step 5: Proceed to fill in the remaining part of the application form and upload the documents,

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the OSSSC RI application form. Also, take a print of the submitted application for future reference

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to clear a written examination of 400 marks. The examination will have two papers - paper 1 will have questions from General awareness and mathematics while paper 2 will have questions from general English, computer knowledge, and language (Odia). Each question will be of one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The duration of the OSSSC RI exam will be four hours.

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary at pay grade of Rs 35,400 with monthly remuneration of Rs 16,800.

