OTET 2021 Admit Card Released on bseodisha.nic.in; Download Here

Board of School Education (BSE) Odisha has released the admit card for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 on its official website, www.bseodisha.nic.in. The candidates who have registered themselves for OTET 2021, can download the hall ticket using their registration number and email id.

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 is scheduled for April 9. The exam is conducted by the state to recruit eligible candidates for teaching classes 1 to 8 in government and private schools of Odisha.

Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official BSE website, www.bseodisha.nic.inOn the homepage you will find a hyperlink pertaining to OTET Admit card 2021. Click on itYou will be directed to a new login window, where you will be asked to enter details like registration number, date of birth, and security code. Once done, hit the submit buttonYour OTET Admit card 2021 will open in a new windowDownload and take a print of the document and make sure that you keep it safely.http://bseodisha.nic.in/?q=node/108

No candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without the OTET Admit card 2021. The hall ticket will include all mandatory details like name, roll number, date of exam, exam duration, reporting time of exam, exam centre, guidelines to be followed during exam. The candidates must ensure that the personal details mentioned in the admit card are accurate. In case there is any inaccuracy, then the aspirant must make it a point to raise the concern with the authorities.

There is no negative marking in the OTET exam. There are two papers of 150 minutes each and every paper has 150 questions. From the syllabus one can easily decipher that the broad topics of both the papers are Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies, Social Science. Language papers, Mathematics and/or Science.