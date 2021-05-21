OTET 2021 Answer Key Released: Check Direct Link Here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 answer key on its official website bseodisha.ac.in. The board has released the answer key of Paper I and II online. The candidates who have appeared in the test can check and download answer key by visiting the official website of BSE Odisha.

OTET 2021 was conducted on April 9 at various centres across the state for the recruitment of teacher for Classes I to VIII in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha.

How to download OTET answer key 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha — bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see links of documents containing answer key under latest updates section.

Step 3: Click on ‘OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-I 2021(1st)’ or ‘OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL MATH & SCIENCE)’ or ‘OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL SOCIAL STUDIES)’

Step 4: After your click, OTET answer key PDF will be downloaded

Step 5: Open the answer key and match your paper

Direct Links for answer key:

OTET 2021 Scoring Key Paper 1

OTET 2021 Scoring Key Paper II – Optional Math & Science

OTET 2021 Scoring Key Paper II – Optional Social Studies

The candidates have been advised to go through each answer key. The link for raising challenges would be activated later. OTET 2021 results would be declared on the basis answer keys or scoring keys. The results shall be announced in due course.

BSE, Odisha has made it clear that OTET 2021 is only one of the eligibility criteria for getting appointment as teachers in school. However, it does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.

The candidates who have scored least 50% marks in Higher Secondary and have pursued for 4 years Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed) course were allowed to apply for OTET 2021. Applicants with 50 per cent marks in graduation and BEd degree were also allowed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here