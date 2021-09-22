Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Entrance Exam Admit Cards Released

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has uploaded the admit cards for the entrance exam to its undergraduate courses on its official portal, ouat.nic.in. The OUAT entrance test is scheduled to be held online from September 27 to 30.

Candidates who applied for admission to various UG programmes like Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Agricultural Engineering and Technology, and Fishery Science can access their OUAT entrance test admit card 2021 by using their registration details.

OUAT admissions 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of OUAT

Step 2: On the homepage of OUAT, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download admit card of UG Entrance Examination- 21’ under the ‘Admission’ tab.

Step 3: A fresh window will be open. Input the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit and the OUAT 2021 hall ticket will be opened.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the OUAT 2021 admit card.

Once downloaded, students are advised to carefully go through the details mentioned on the OUAT admit card. They must ensure that the personal details are correctly printed. In case of any misprint or any fault, they must contact the varsity. Students must note that it is necessary to carry a hard copy of the OUAT 2021 admit card as well as a valid photo ID proof to the allotted examination venue.

Ahead of the OUAT 2021, the varsity has also activated a mock test link to familiarise students with the pattern and question types of computer-based entrance examinations. One can log in to the website and take the online mock test of 30 minutes.

The entrance examination will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQ) of total of 200 marks from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Biology. The duration of the exam will be two hours and the medium of the examination will be English.

