Our Collective Responsibility to Inculcate Scientific Temper in our Youth: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday extended greetings to the Indian Scientist community on the occasion of National Science Day 2022. Sharing a creative featuring Dr CV Raman’s portrait and a quote, Pradhan said that it is our collective responsibility to make children more curious and inculcate a scientific temper in our youth.

“Greetings to India’s scientific community and science enthusiasts on National Science Day. Today, let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective responsibility in making our children more curious and inculcating a scientific temper in our youth," tweeted Pradhan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in the Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday highlighted the contribution of science and technology in making our life easy. He appealed to families to promote scientific temperament in young kids by informing them about the science of simple technologies involved in our lives. The PM also posted his wishes on National Science Day on his social media pages, this morning.

The National Science Day has been celebrated on February 28 since 1986 to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Dr CV Raman in the year 1928. The Raman effect defines the inelastic scattering of photons by the matter which means there is an exchange of energy and change in light’s direction. The discovery also earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

To celebrate this landmark discovery, the National Council of Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) had written to the central government to mark February 28 as the National Science Day (NSD). Since then, this day is celebrated across the country by the scientific community which arranges events, science quizzes, fairs, and model competitions.

The theme for NSD 2022 is ‘Integrated Approach in science and technology for Sustainable Future’. The theme highlights a fourfold integrated approach for science and technology for a sustainable future. The four-fold approach consists of the integration of all scientific departments to work on a theme-based approach to promote scientific advancement in engineering and medicine. The theme also focuses on promoting a science-driven inclusive approach integrating startups and industry.

