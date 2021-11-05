Over 1.10 Crores Indians Looking for Jobs on National Career Services, at least 75 Fighting for 1 Post

National Career Service Portal has witnessed the sharpest rise of new job seekers in September. Over 15 lakh new job seekers have registered themselves on the portal, informed the Labour Ministry in the month of September 2021. As per media reports, until September 19, the number of registered unemployed job seekers was 95.39 lakh and started increasing rapidly in the following days, taking the total number of registered job seekers to 1.10 crores.

As per the data, at present nearly 1.10 crores job seekers have registered themselves for 1,46,293 jobs. Out of the total job seekers, about 67 lakh are men and 34 lakh are women.

On average, more than 75 people have candidature for each job. Nearly, 1,70,056 employers from all over the country are registered on this portal to offer jobs to suitable candidates.

West Bengal, Bihar and Maharashtra are the top three states from where job seekers have registered. Going by the data, 24.45 lakh people have registered for jobs in West Bengal, 12.30 lakh in Bihar and 11.06 lakh in Maharashtra.

Apart from these, nearly 5 lakh people have registered themselves in Uttar Pradesh, 4.57 lakh in Jharkhand, 1.18 lakh in Delhi, 88,000 in Haryana and 65,000 in Uttarakhand. Here is a state-wise number of job seekers who have registered themselves on the National Career Service Portal

West Bengal: 2,445,250

Bihar: 1,230,020

Maharashtra: 1,106,998

Uttar Pradesh: 497,130

Jharkhand: 457,628

Delhi: 118,858

Haryana: 87,952

Uttarakhand: 65,631

National Career Service Portal was launched in 2015, to establish quick and efficient career-related services across the country by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Job-seekers can register themselves on the portal at a no-cost charge.

