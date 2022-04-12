Over 1,500 Maharashtra Schools Lose Power Supply Due to Non-payment of Bills

The Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) has stopped power supply to over 1,500 schools in Maharashtra’s Raigad district over non-payment of dues, an official said on Tuesday. Power supply has been disconnected to 1,549 schools of Raigad Zilla Parishad, of which 679 have lost electricity permanently, the MSEB official said. The supply has been stopped due to non-payment of bills to the tune of Rs 49.74 lakh, he said.

Electricity supply has been disconnected at 118 schools in Pen, 91 in Pali Sudhagad, 74 in Mahad, 57 in Poladpur, 51 in Karjat, 45 in Panvel, 32 in Roha, among other Zilla Parishad schools in the district, the official said.

