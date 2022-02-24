Over 2.42 Lakh Students Set to Appear in Uttarakhand Board Exams 2022

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the dates for the class 10 and 12 board exams. Uttarakhand board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 28 to March 18. The UBSE has completed almost all the preparations for the annual examinations. More than 2,42,900 students are all set to appear in this year’s board exams in Uttarakhand.

A total of 1,29,785 students have registered for class 10th board examination including 1,27,414 regular and 2,371 private students. A total of 1,13,170 students have registered for the class 12th board exam including 1,10,204 regular students and 2,966 private students. UBSE has set up 1,333 examination centres for class 10th and 12th board examinations in the state. Of the 1,333 centres, 191 have been declared sensitive and 18 susceptible.

Any change in the information of candidates appearing in the Uttarakhand board examination 2022 will be done through online mode only. The Uttarakhand School Education Council has sent IDs and passwords to school administrations to make any changes in the enrollment of students in departmental portals. The names of the examinees, parents’ names, subject codes, and dates of birth have been made available online by the council to schools.

On its official website use.uk.gov.in, the board has shared the subject-wise date sheet for Uttarakhand board examinations 2022. Board has also provided the time slots for the exams. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – with the first or morning shift being conducted for Class 10 students from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and the afternoon shift for Class 12 students from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Students will be allotted 15 minutes of additional time prior to the start of the exam to read question papers. The exams will be conducted while adhering to Covid guidelines and norms issued by authorities.

