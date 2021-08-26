Over 26,000 Apply for Admission to Delhi Board, Entrance Exam from August 27

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has begun the admissions process. It has received over 26,000 applications for its 64 affiliated schools. The board will conduct a three-hour aptitude test for admission to its Specialised Schools of Excellence (SoSE) from August 27 to 31, officials told news agency PTI.

Admit cards have already been issued to all the aspirants for the aptitude test. A senior board official told PTI, “Based on the information submitted in the registration form, all students meeting eligibility requirements have been issued admit cards. Students, who applied to multiple specialisations but did not state a final preference by August 24, have been allotted the campus chosen in their first registration."

“Students who applied to courses in class 9 and 11, at both points of entry, and did not clarify their point of entry have been issued admit card for examination to the more appropriate grade as per their age submitted in registration form," the official added.

DBSE signed an MoU with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board earlier this month for curriculum development. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will help inculcate pedagogy of the highest standards as well as improved methods of teaching.

“The DBSE’s collaboration with IB will translate into experts from foreign countries coming here to train the schools under the board and improve their quality to international standards," Kejriwal had said.

“Recently, we formed the Delhi Board of School Education, every state has its own board, the Centre has the central board. People used to undermine our vision for education in Delhi and thought we have started a state board just for the sake of it, but it is not so," Kejriwal added.

