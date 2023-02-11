Government-run Swayam Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) has more enrolment than any other e-learning platform in the country. Swayam has over 2.4 crore registrations in courses that earn credits. Adding the number in courses that don’t have exams, the enrolment shoots to over 3 crores, reported a leading news daily.

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) strives to make students self-sufficient in their learning by eliminating the need for external infrastructure. Teachers and students can communicate using the Swayam portal to solve problems and attend lessons.

To boost digital learning, the government encourages students and instructors to use the SWAYAM platform. Computing with Python, provided by IIT-Ropar, is one of the most popular courses on the Swayam platform with 46,081 student enrolments presently. This is followed by a course on ethical hacking by IIT-Kharagpur, Programming in C++ by IIT-Bombay and programming in Java by IIT-Kharagpur.

To spread awareness of the platform in each state, the ministry of education has now written to higher education institutions (HEIs).

Vineet Joshi, additional secretary, department of higher education, MoE, stated in a letter to the HEls that, “Swayam MOOs are developed by academicians from top-ranked institutions and are offered free of cost to all learners. Today Swayam is a rich repository of more than 300 high-quality MOOCs courses enrolling over 3 crore students."

The ministry urged HEls to use the courses, stating that they are also eligible for credit transfer following successful completion of the final proctored test. Aside from the popularity of technical and professional courses, the letter stated that there has been an increase in enrolment for courses in the education sphere following the pandemic. The emphasis on ICT-led teaching and learning in NEP, as well as the shifting paradigm of the teaching and learning process following Covid, were also mentioned by Vineet Joshi. In addition, the letter requested colleges to accept Swayam credits and send written appreciation to the University Grants Commission.

Since its introduction in 2017, the MOOC platform has already administered examinations to over 26 lakh applicants, and there are currently 8.8 lakh active assignment submissions, according to the ministry. It also offers credit transfer after an exam for a minimal cost, and there are currently more than 3,000 MOOC-free courses available from a variety of fields.

