Over 41,000 Vacant Posts in Public Sector Banks, Most in SBI, PNB

If you or somebody whom you know is preparing for the banking exam then this information is of utmost importance to you. The Central Government has issued information regarding vacancies in several Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in different categories. As per the report released by the Finance Minister, there are more than 40,000 vacancies in PSBs including the post of officers, clerks, and subordinate staff.

This information has been given in the reply to a question asked in the Parliament. According to this report, there are 8,05,986 sanctioned posts in different PSBs as on 1 December 2021 and of these, presently 41,177 posts are vacant.

Bank-wise Vacancies

Name of Bank Officer Clerks Subordinate Staff Bank of India 3448 0 1400 Bank of Baroda 15 0 0 Bank of Maharashtra 190 0 0 Central Bank of India 3528 1726 1041 Canara Bank 761 564 0 Indian Bank 733 1412 0 Indian Overseas Bank 1242 2058 1812 Punjab National Bank 1210 716 4817 Punjab and Sindh Bank 728 407 0 State Bank of India 3423 5121 0 Uco Bank 1078 1336 1313 Union Bank of India 1024 0 74

According to the report of the Finance Ministry, the bank wherein maximum vacancies exists in all categories including officers and lower-level officials is the State Bank of India (SBI).

Though there are no vacancies of subordinate employees in this bank which has 3423 posts vacant for officers, and 5121 for bank staff. The second bank which has the maximum number of vacancies after SBI is Punjab National Bank. In PNB 1210 posts of officers, 716 for clerks and the highest 4817 posts are vacant for the subordinate employees. The third bank which has the highest number of posts vacant is the Central Bank of India where 3528 posts for officers, 1726 posts for clerks and 1041 posts are vacant for subordinate employees.

Banks With Least Number of Vacancies

The Finance Ministry’s report talks about vacancies in 12 banks. According to this report, the banks with the least number of vacancies exist are Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of Baroda which have only 190 and 15 posts vacant respectively and all these vacancies are for officers’ posts.

Earlier there were 27 PSBs but now there are only 12. It is to remember that till 2017, India had 27 banks in the Public Sector. But after the merger of banks, there are only 12 PSBs in India.

Know the initial salary in different grades

According to Anupam Trivedi who works in the Banking Sector, if you talk about the subordinate staff in banks, then it includes office boys and other employees. The minimum educational qualification for this category is 10th pass and the exam is conducted online. The initial salary of subordinate staff is between 10 to 20 thousand. In the officer’s category (Probationary Officer-PO) the starting salary is between 30 to 35 thousand and clerk’s (Office Assistants) starting salary is between 20 to 25 thousand. According to Anupam Trivedi, IBPS conducts national level exams for the recruitment of POs and clerks in banks. IBPS is called the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

