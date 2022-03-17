Over 4,300 Teaching Posts Vacant in IITs Across India: Govt

Over 4,300 teaching posts are vacant in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The maximum vacant faculty positions are in IIT Kharagpur (815) followed by IIT Bombay (532), IIT Dhanbad (447), IIT Madras (396), IIT Kanpur (351), IIT Roorkee (296), and IIT BHU (289).

He said IIT Delhi has 73 vacant faculty positions, IIT Bhubhaneshwar (115), IIT Gandhinagar (45), IIT Hyderabad (132), IIT Indore (81), IIT Jodhpur (65), IIT Mandi (73), IIT Patna (100), IIT Ropar (69), IIT Tirupati (18), IIT Palakkad (24), IIT Jammu (31), IIT Bhilai (43), IIT Goa (40) and IIT Dharwad (39).

IIT Vacant Posts IIT Kharagpur 815 IIT Bombay 532 IIT Dhanbad 447 IIT Madras 396 IIT Kanpur 351 IIT Roorkee 296 IIT BHU 289 IIT Bhubhaneshwar 115 IIT Hyderabad 132 IIT Patna 100 IIT Delhi 73

“The government has implemented 10 percent reservation for admission of students under EWS category without any reduction in the number of seats available to GEN, SC, ST, and OBC categories by increasing the student strength by 25 percent. Accordingly, the requirement of faculty has increased in IITs," Sarkar said.

He said faculty recruitment takes time since it involves a number of stages in the process. “Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in faculty cadre through special recruitment drive in mission mode. “Further, IIMs also follow a rolling advertisement system for applications for the faculty positions and have also been asked to fill vacancies in a mission mode," he added.

