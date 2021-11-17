Over 450 Candidates Showcase Talent in IndiaSkills Regional Competition

IndiaSkills Regional Competition-North that had kicked off on November 15, saw contenders from eight states and union territories, including, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh showcasing their skills at the two-day IndiaSkills Regional Competition-North.

The Regional Competition that was organised in Chandigarh has seen participation from participants aged between 19 and 24 years. In the various competition over 450 young participants, are competing in over 45 skills including Autobody Repair, Beauty Therapy, Painting and Decorating, Welding, Mobile Robotics, Patisserie and Confectionery, Health and Social Care, Plumbing and Heating, Wall and Floor Tiling, Concrete Construction Work, Cyber Security, Carpentry, among many others. The skill competitions are being held at 14 Partner Institutes— Chandigarh (12), Himachal Pradesh (1) and Uttar Pradesh (1).

Read | JGU to Offer Masters Course to Skill Delhi Government Officers

The young competitors are participating in several skills including new-age trades with complete enthusiasm and fervor. The inaugural ceremony took place on November 15, hosted by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at Inderdhanush Auditorium, Panchkula, Haryana in the presence of Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory of Chandigarh.

IndiaSkills is designed to demonstrate the highest standard of skilling in the country and make vocational training aspirational for the Indian youth. The winners of IndiaSkills 2021 North will compete with the Gold and Silver medalists of other regions- East, West and South in the IndiaSkills National Competition 2021 to be held in Bangalore, Karnataka from 23-27 December.

Read | SRMJEEE 2022 Registrations Begin: From Eligibility to Exam Pattern to Steps to Apply

The final participants from these competitions will undergo rigorous training of about nine months, before they represent India on the global stage at WorldSkills Shanghai, China in October 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.