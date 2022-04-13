Over 47 Inter Colleges Constructed in Minority Concentrated Areas of Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 in an attempt to implement the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karyakram has completed the construction work of 47 Inter Colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The fund for the arrangement of furniture etc. in all the Inter Colleges was issued by the Central government.

This, claims the government, is in the direction of socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities and other weaker sections of the society.

The UP government has carried out the development work under the scheme in a planned and phased manner. Facilities like basic education, technical education, health, drinking water, skill development, and housing among others are being provided to the minority community under the scheme.

Under the PMJVK, 47 minority-dominated districts with more than 25 per cent of population have been identified in the state, on the basis of the 2011 census. About 145 development blocks, 89 municipalities / Nagar panchayats, and 15 district headquarters have been identified in these 47 districts, where the development work is being carried out.

The Yogi government is not only aiming to complete the projects but is also emphasizing running them smoothly in the public interest. Methodical teaching work is going on in all the Inter Colleges, where the students of that area are getting educated.

Over 13 new ITIs have been constructed under the PMJVK for skill development and in addition to them, 12 ITIs have also become operational. Drinking water facilities were provided for the people of that area through 64 drinking water projects. In the first term of the Yogi government, new projects worth Rs 2014 crore were approved whose benefits are being given to the people of the area including minority communities.

A total of 3400 new units have been established/approved in the Minority concentrated areas including 3 Government Polytechnics, 52 Government Inter Colleges, 9 Junior High Schools, 20 Upper Primary Schools, 136 Primary Schools, 18 Government ITIs, 1 Government Nursing College, 9 Government Degree Colleges, 2433 Smart Classes, examination hall in 2 Inter Colleges, 9 hostels, 31 ‘Sadbhav Mandap’, 160 Anganwadi centres, 2 working women hostels, 1 marketing shed, 3 science labs, 187 piped drinking water scheme, 747 portable water supply, 1 sewer scheme, 47 toilet blocks, 27 common service centers and 1 Unani Medical College.

Last year, proposals for new projects worth Rs 1549 crore were made available to the Government of India. In the current year, proposals for new projects worth Rs 898 crore have been sent to the Government of India.

