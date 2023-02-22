Over 500 colleges in tier 1 and 2 cities have collaborated with Workruit, an AI-powered career and recruitment platform to prepare students for the workforce by equipping them with digital skills. This will make them future-ready and allow them to have a competitive edge in the race for employability, the platform said.

Students from the colleges will get access to the platform to build their cover letters and critical first-copy professional resumes. Students can avail of features like resume templates, video resumes, AI-resume analysis, job description to resume compare and analysis, tips and suggestions, grammar checks, and many more.

The platform’s Resume Builder will also support college-selected templates and provide tips, recommendations, and AI review analysis based on its data bank of over 200,000 HR-approved statements, jargon, and other information compiled by more than 40 HR experts.

Students will have a real-time unique Resume URL that can be accessed forever and shared with any employers instantly. Furthermore, students can track the progress of placements in one place, saving management, administration, and the placements team much time. The college also gets access to companies who are hiring interns, giving placements, guest lectures, mentor connect, and many more activities. The platform will automate hiring and selection via its Tinder interface.

“India’s job market is both competitive and diverse. Recruiters face numerous challenges while screening resumes, making it difficult to identify the right talent. Parallel job seekers are also unable to display resumes that distinguish them as standout candidates. Our advanced AI & ML technologies are addressing a critical issue for the industry by creating a level playing field for both applicants and employers. It is also a web and mobile tool that will be helpful for users to explore the tool in their preferred medium." says Manikanth Challa, CEO of Workruit.

