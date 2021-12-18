Over 51.74 Lakh Students Apply for UP Board Exams 2022

Over 51.74 lakh students will be appearing for UP Board class 10 and 12 board exams. This includes a total of 27,83,742 class 10 students and 23,91,841 class 12 students, as per the information shared by the board. Further, a total of 58,70,938 students will appear for classes 9 and 11 under UP Board including 31.92 lakh class 9 and 26.78 lakh class 11 students.

The combined number is almost similar to last year when around 27.7 lakh students registered for the class 12 exams out of which 14,000 are private candidates. Around 23.42 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam out of which 1.14 lakh are private candidates.

Earlier, when the number of applications was fewer than the 2021 board exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had extended the board exams application deadline till December 15.

The UP board exams 2022 for students of classes 10 and 12 are expected to be held in April after the Assembly elections have concluded. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma had earlier stated that the marks of half-yearly examinations have already been uploaded on the official website of the UP board and the pre-board exams will be taken before the elections, in January.

With a high number of students appearing for boards amid covid-19, the board has the task of arranging exam centres. UP Board will set up exam centres using tagging and mapping techniques, the board said. This aims at ensuring not only social distancing but also limited travel for students as well as cheating-free exams. Schools which will not fulfil the criteria set by the board will not be set as exam centres.

All the schools have been directed to complete the syllabus by January 15, 2022. The board, like CBSE, had divided the exams into two terms this year. This is in line with CBSE, and CISCE. Students will be assessed on a 50 per cent syllabus in term 1 and remaining in term 2. Last year none of the board exams could be held and the result was calculated based on special criteria. Thus this year several boards decided to bifurcate exams into two. the final results will consist of both terms and internal evaluation. In case if term 2 exams could not be held results will be announced based on term 1 results and internals.

