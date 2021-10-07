Over 51,000 Apprentices Hired in Skill India’s National Apprenticeship Mela

A total of 51,991 people have been hired as apprentices under ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ held by Skill India with due support from Directorate General of Training (DGT) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The participating candidates at the event were 5th to 12th pass students, Skill Training Certificate holders, ITI students, Diploma holders and graduates. The applicants have been offered monthly stipends ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 9000 per month. The candidates will further get certification from National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing their chances of employability after the training.

More than 5060 organisations, operating in more than 30 sectors including power, retail, telecom, IT ITeS, electronics, automotive among others. Additionally, country’s aspiring youth received the opportunity to engage and select prospects from more than 500 trades, claims NSDC.

The duration of apprenticeship training for Optional Trade can be from six months to 36 months. The industry has an option to design and implement their own apprenticeship training. Under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), the establishments industry can get reimbursement up to 25% of the stipend paid to the apprentices.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said, “Apprenticeship training is the most sustainable model of skill development when it comes to providing demand-driven skills and addressing the technical skill gaps faced by employers. I am certain that by taking forward such initiatives, we will support organisations and the candidates to reap the benefits of apprenticeship training to its full potential, facilitating innovations in earn-while-learn-based learning systems.”

Neelam Shammi Rao, Director General (Training), DGT said, “With the changing market dynamics and the industry evolving in this new order, apprenticeship is becoming an important component for preparing our youth for the future of jobs. I congratulate all the apprentices who have received opportunities during the Apprenticeship Mela and wish them luck in their future endeavors."

