Over 6,000 Vacancies in Central Universities to be Filled by October

Central Universities will work on mission-mode to fill up the 6,000 vacant posts by October. This was decided during the first meeting between the new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the vice-chancellors of the central universities held on Friday.

Pradhan also urged universities to create a framework for alumni endowment. He was addressing the vice-chancellors in a video conference. Minister of State for Education Shri Subhash Sarkar, Secretary, Higher Education, ShriAmitKhare, Chairman UGC, Prof D P Singh and senior officials of the Ministry and UGC attended the meeting.

Pradhan said that our universities are cradles of creativity, innovation and opportunities. The New Education Policy- 2020 will play a crucial role in placing India at the top of the emerging new world order and, as custodians of India’s destiny, our universities should fulfil their responsibilities outlined in the NEP.

He stressed making education a lot more vibrant and holistic and establishing India as a knowledge superpower through NEP.

The Minister said that our higher education institutions are key catalysts for promoting socio-economic development and for realising aspirations and national goals. The Minister appealed that universities should popularise and promote learning in Indian languages, and the cultural heritage of India.

The Minister exhorted the Universities to come with the strategies for making India fully literate, as well as to contribute to helping the country to meet its Nutrition Challenge during ‘Poshan Month’ as a mark of AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav.

The VCs were also requested to encourage Sports in their Universities, thereby promoting a sporting culture in the country. The VCs were encouraged to make their students job creators by promoting innovation and research in their campuses.

