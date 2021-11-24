Over 9 Lakh to be Trained Under National Apprenticeship Training Scheme Over Next 5 Year With Outlay of Rs 3,054 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval to extend the tenure of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). The Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed stipendiary support of Rs 3,054 crore to apprentices who will be trained under the programme. This sum will be distribued over the period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 (up to March 31, 2026).

Approximately, nine lakhs of apprentices will be trained by industry and commercial organisations. The apprentices who have completed graduate and diploma programmes in engineering, humanities, science and commerce will be given stipend of Rs 9,000 and Rs 8,000 per month respectively.

For the scheme, the government has approved an expenditure of more than Rs. 3,000 crore during the next five years which is about 4.5 times the expenditure made during the previous five years. This increased expenditure on apprenticeship is in line with the thrust which National Education Policy 2020 has given to apprenticeship.

This scheme aims to raise the standards of skill level by strengthening the skill ecosystem and as a result, will provide employment to approximately 7 lakhs youths in the next five years.

Expansion of NATS

NATS is a well-established scheme of Government of India which has demonstrated to enhance the employability of students who have successfully completed the apprenticeship training.

In keeping with the Government emphasis on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, -Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas", the scope of NATS has further been expanded to include students from humanities, science and commerce besides students from engineering stream.

The NATS will provide apprenticeship in the emerging areas under ‘Production Linked Incentive’ (PLI) such as Mobile manufacturing, Medical devices manufacturing, Pharma sector, Electronics/Technology products, Automobile sector etc. The scheme will also be preparing skilled manpower for connectivity/logistics industry sectors, identified under Gati Shakti, a national master plan for Multi-modal connectivity, essentially a digital platform.

