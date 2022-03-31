Over-crowding in Auto Rickshaws On Way to Schools, Probe Ordered After Video Surfaces

A video has recently surfaced on social media which shows more than 25 children cramped up in a small autorickshaw. The video also features the teacher who is responsible for overlooking that children safely reach school.

In the video, a man is seen pointing at the cooped-up children and asking the teacher several questions about why they are being transported to school this way. Transportation for school children in India might look convenient in urban areas but rural areas are yet to catch up with the development. Children still have to compromise with safety just to go and attend their schools.

After the video surfaced on the internet, several reports revealed that the video is from a government-aided primary school in Avudaiyanur village, Pavoorchatram, Tenkasi District, Tami Nadu. The children that are stuffed into an autorickshaw look between the ages of six and ten. Moments later in the video, the backside of the auto reveals worse images where children seem to be stacked on top of another.

The Chief Education Officer of Tenkasi, Muthulingam Kabeer has now ordered an inquiry with the teachers and the headmaster of the school. The onus is also being tipped on the school administration who was supposed to arrange for a van or a bus but only resorted to auto-rickshaws, reported The New Indian Express. “A probe into the incident has been ordered and the course of action will be decided based on the inquiry report,” Muthulingam said.

Apart from the probe into the matter, the Pavoorchatram police also booked the autorickshaw driver in the video, 38-year-old Athiappan, for violating the Motor Vehicle Act, and seized the vehicle. The matter has gained traction among the officials since, in the past, multiple accidents due to the overloading of vehicles have resulted in children losing their lives.

