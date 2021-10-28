Oxford University Shares Tricky Entrance Exam Questions, Can you Solve it?

Oxford University shared some questions from its Thinking Skills Assessment paper in a Tweet and Twitterati got their thinking hats on. Not just aspirants but people, in general, tried their luck at the trick question.

The question that the varsity asked reads, “A combination lock has three dials, each dial has eight letters. It is known that the following combinations have been used - one, who two, bob, add, owl, fab, den, mia and tat. Which one of the given options i.e, win, deb, hat, men, bad, is not possible to use on this combination lock?” While many users answered it correctly, some of them have failed. The correct answer is ‘hat’.

The undergraduate admission process for Oxford University has already been started. The admission is offered through a test administered by Cambridge Assessment Admissions Testing (CAAT).

To help students with the assessment pattern and the type of questions asked during the test, the varsity has tweeted a question from the past Thinking Skills Assessment (TSA) paper on its official Twitter page. The varsity wrote, “This is a question is from a past Thinking Skills Assessment (TSA) paper. If you’re preparing for an Oxford undergraduate admissions test, you can find plenty of resources.”

Earlier, the varsity has shared that many Oxford undergraduate courses require applicants to send in a sample of their written work as part of their application. The last date to submit the written work is November 10.

The varsity also provides the resources to prepare for admission tests as per the courses on its official portal https://www.ox.ac.uk/admissions/undergraduate/applying-to-oxford/guide/admissions-tests. Students can explore the test resources and practise using the past papers available from their test page. This will help them do better in the exam.

Registration for the Oxford University admission test started on September 1. As per the official statement, the ELAT, HAT, PAT and TSA will be conducted on Thursday, November 4. The students qualifying for the written test will be called for an interview between December 1 and 20.

