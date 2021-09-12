CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » education-career » Packaging Education to Play Key Role in Promotion of Various Products: Anupriya Patel
1-MIN READ

Packaging Education to Play Key Role in Promotion of Various Products: Anupriya Patel

The minister emphasised that the packaging is a unique and good field (Representative image)

The minister emphasised that the packaging is a unique and good field (Representative image)

Packaging is a unique field and it should be promoted, as the sector will play a vital role in promoting various products of every industry, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has said.

Packaging is a unique field and it should be promoted, as the sector will play a vital role in promoting various products of every industry, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has said. The minister visited the Indian Institute of Packaging, under the ministry, on Saturday.

“She emphasised that the packaging is a unique and good field and should be promoted. Packaging education will play a vital role in promoting various products of each and every industry,” the institute said in a statement. IIP-Ahmedabad has showcased the minister prototypes developed for packaging.

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is a national apex body that was set up in 1966 by the packaging and allied industries and the Ministry of Commerce, with the specific objective of improving the packaging standards in the country. The institute is an autonomous body working under the administrative control of the ministry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 12, 2021, 18:43 IST