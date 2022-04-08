Panic Among Parents After Three School Buses With go Missing, Over 40 Kids Rescued

Panic was created among parents when as many as three school busses from a Salt lake, Kolkata-based school went missing. The busses were carrying about 40 students and the mobile phones of all three drivers were switched off. This resulted in many parents visiting the school campuses after their kids did not return home at the scheduled time.

The busses left the school, Salt Lake Siksha Niketan at around 12 noon but students did not return home till evening and worried parents assembled at the school premises. To add to their worry, the phones of all three bus drivers are reportedly switched off

School authorities said the school reopened today after the pandemic break and there was a mix-up after kids switched buses by mistake and the buses left for a wrong route. The school is investigating why the drivers had kept their phones switched off.

After the school reopened after a break of over two years many schools across India are facing issues related to transportation. Recently, a school bus went missing in Mumbai and was found to have taken the wrong route. While kids were late to reach homes, parents were worried there too.

