Panjab University Admission 2020 at puchd.ac.in: When and How to apply for UG and PG Courses

Panjab University Admission 2020 | The Panjab University admissions 2020 link has been activated on the official website at puchd.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
Panjab University Admission 2020 at puchd.ac.in: When and How to apply for UG and PG Courses
File photo of a board outside Panjab University.

Panjab University admissions 2020 | The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, has started the application process for UG/PG courses for the academic session 2020-21. The Panjab University admissions 2020 link has been activated on the official website at puchd.ac.in. Students who are willing to pursue their area of interests in Panjab University are advised to visit the official website and apply for the course of their choice.

According to the release by PU, “The weblink for filling of online admission for undergraduate/certificate courses is ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in and for postgraduate/diploma/advance diploma/postgraduate diploma courses is onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in”.

Panjab University Admission 2020: Important dates

Application process begins from July 8.

The last date to apply is August 8.

Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the posts. The should all read the course summary.

Students can also apply for Panjab University Admission 2020 via direct link.

All candidates should use a valid email address and phone number while registering themselves as the same is used for future mode of communication. The selection will be done based on the marks obtained in the entrance examination.

Panjab University Admission 2020: When and how to apply

  • Step 1: Type the name of the website or click on the direct link mentioned above

  • Step 2: Click on new registration

  • Step 3: Fill up the basic information and upload all scanned documents

  • Step 4: Make fee payment

  • Step 5: Now, cross check all the information with the hard copies and click on submit

  • Step 6: Registration id will be generated

All of them who have applied for the entrance examination should note down the registration number and password in a safe and easy to access place as they will be asked to use the same for future communication. Students are advised to keep tab on the official website for future updates.

