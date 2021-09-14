Parents Concerned About Social Distancing, Air Ventilation in Schools, Survey Finds

With schools reopening in most parts of the country, findings of a new pan-India survey by LocalCircles found that majority of parents are concerned about indoor eating, indoor assemblies and no outside air ventilation in some schools. At least 36% of parents, who have children going to school, say classes do not have good air ventilation making it a biggest cause of concern. 41% of them have indicated that their children are having their lunch or snack indoors while only 6% said that they were eating outdoors.

“Eating requires a mask to be put aside and increases the risk of COVID aerosols of an infected asymptomatic child being inhaled by other children putting them at risk. An alternate to eating outdoors is no eating in school and shorter duration school sessions."

The survey by LocalCircles reached out to parents whose children are now going to school, in many cases for as long as 30-45 days. The survey, which received over 38,000 responses from parents located in 388 districts of India, focused on how masking, social distancing and hygiene and sanitisation protocols were being followed in classes and schools where their children go. Also, it attempted to understand how children were eating in schools, whether they found the assemblies safe, and if classrooms have good air ventilation.

Parents believe that “masking”, is being effectively followed in schools with 84% saying that the compliance is effective. They rated “social distancing”, and “hygiene and sanitation” at 72% and 70%, respectively, suggesting that these are the areas that respective state governments must enforce strict guidelines for schools to follow.

MASK COMPLIANCE IS EFFECTIVE

The survey sought parents’ pulse about the parameters the schools their children go to is complying effectively. In response, 4% said “masking”, 2% said “social distancing”, and another 4% said “hygiene and sanitation”. On an aggregate basis, 84% of parents say that “masking” is effectively followed in schools their children go for taking physical classes. 72% said “hygiene and sanitation”, and 70% said “social distancing”. It is noteworthy that 52% of parents said compliance on all the 3 fronts is working effectively. This question in the survey received 11,119 responses.

41% CHILDREN HAVING THEIR SNACK/LUNCH INDOORS

It is important for students attending classes physically to maintain social distance, especially in common areas like the cafeteria given the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant as any asymptomatic students could potentially be spreading more virus particles indoors.

The following question sought parents’ observation about how schools that their children or grandchildren go to are managing the process of children having their snack/lunch. In response, 41% parents have indicated that their children are having their lunch or snack indoors while only 6% said that they were eating outdoors.

ASSEMBLIES ARE BEING CONDUCTED IN SCHOOL

While advocating the reopening of all schools in the country, the consortium of public health experts, The Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, have advised schools to refrain from holding morning assemblies. The State Governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar have also advised schools to avoid holding morning assemble due to fear of COVID spread.

In response to a question about the school their children or grandchildren go to are conducting assemblies, 51% of parents say assemblies are being conducted in their child’s school, while 19% say they are being held indoors. This question in the survey received 16,841 responses.

NO PROPER AIR VENTILATION IN CLASSROOMS

The US-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention has highlighted that the classrooms must have good outdoor air ventilation as it is one of the most important components to prevent the spread of COVID.

The final question in the survey asked parents about the state of air ventilation in their child’s classroom in school. In response, 40% said “classes have windows with access to outside air and they are keeping them open when children are in class. 3% said “classes have air purifiers and they keep them on when children are in class”. On an aggregate basis, 36% of parents who have children going to school say classes do not have good air ventilation. This question in the survey received 10,546 responses.

According to feedback from parents, experts and LocalCircles internal research, the following are the do’s and don’t’s for COVID safety in schools:

Mandatory N-95 or KN-95 masking

Social Distancing (preferably 6 feet distance between students)

Hygiene and Sanitisation protocol adherence, including use of sanitisers

Eating outdoors or no lunch at all (shorter school time)

Outdoor Air Ventilation (keeping windows and doors open) and use of air

purifiers if possible

No Indoor assemblies

Vaccination of all school staff

Random Antigen Testing if possible.

