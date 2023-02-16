Generally, every parent is supposed to spend time with their children and want to see them grow up. But some of the parents are not lucky enough when it comes to living under the same roof with their children. Often, to meet both ends, they are forced to live outside of the city even. The situation is worse even with the poor section of society, particularly, the labourers who work in sugar fields.

The parents are forced to live apart from their children during sugarcane season. They cannot meet their children until six months after the start of the sugarcane harvesting season. This separation is unbearable sometimes for the children so the teachers of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad realised the difficulties of these families. They arranged for these parents and children to meet on the occasion of the school trip. When the children met their parents, everyone became emotional after suddenly meeting each other.

Many families work as sugarcane laborers in Pabal Tanda of Aurangabad district. When the harvesting season starts, the laborers of this village go to other villages for wages. Their children live at home. In their absence, the grandparents take care of their children. The same happened here six months ago when the laborers of this village had gone out for work. Pabal Tanda Zilla Parishad School, where the children of these labourers were studying, came to know this plight of the children.

Finally, the teachers of this school decided to reunite the children with their parents. The initiative of this journey was taken by the principal of the school, Dilip Dhakane, and Jayashree Chate. They were supported by other teachers and the school committee. After making all the arrangements, the journey of this school started with 19 students. Through this journey, the children got the opportunity to see the places where their parents work to earn their livelihood. After visiting Siddharth Udyan, Shanishingnapur, Deogarh, these children reached Pada located in Mukteshwar Sugar Factory (T Gangapur) area.

They first reached Shani Shingnapur, where there are more than 400 huts of sugarcane workers in Adgaon Sarak area. The yatra train reached the factory site from Shani Shingnapur where the students met their parents in person. This sudden meeting with the children made the parents and children very emotional. At this time tears of happiness started flowing from the eyes of the parents.

“It was a very happy moment in the lives of the children and a very emotional occasion for the parents," said principal Dhakane.

“We had not met our parents for the last six months. Our teacher planned the trip. We met with my parents all of sudden. Our joy to see them was beyond imagination," said Shivani Jadhav, a student of the school.

The shortage of means of livelihood is the prime reason for this arrangement in this area. The people of this region are not economically viable as dry land farming takes place in hilly areas. For this reason, many families go out of the village for sugarcane harvesting. Some yatras are being held in the villages but the parents of these children were not able to come. This made the kids very annoyed. To remove this resentment, the teachers decided to arrange this meeting at the pada of the sugar factory. The purpose of this visit was also to make the children feel how hard their parents, uncles, and aunts work for the family, said Dhakane.

