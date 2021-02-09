Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi to Interact with Students; check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students in his annual address of Pareeksha Pe Charcha 2021, ahead of the board examination. In the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi will share valuable tips with students, teachers and parents to deal with the exam stress. Every year, students across the country get an opportunity to discuss their aspirations, fears, concerns and suggestions with the Prime Minister. The event is being held as board exams for several state boards, as well as, CBSE are slated to begin soon.

An announcement was made on the official Twitter handles of Government of India and the Ministry of Education. The date and details of the event are yet to be disclosed.MyGovIndia tweeted, “Get ready to leave behind exam stress & nervousness with PM Narendra Modi in the newest edition of #ParikshaPeCharcha2021.”

Students, good news for you all!#ParikshaPeCharcha is coming back, a golden opportunity for you to interact with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi.Stay tuned, we will be sharing more details regarding #ParikshaPeCharcha2021. https://t.co/fJwPJRukTj— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 8, 2021

PM Modi, every year, interacts with students before the board exams through this channel. The event is aimed at ensuring that students feel relaxed ahead of their exams. During the programme, he answers questions of selected students about how they can manage examination stress. PM Modi also shares some valuable advice for teachers and parents to help children cope with the exam stress and pressure. The first edition of the annual interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’ was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. It is held annually since.

How are students selected for interaction with PM?The education ministry invites applications from interested students for the selection. Online competitions like - Essay Writing or Slogan Writing competitions are organised and around 2,000 students are invited to the event. These selected students get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister. For this year, new entries will soon begin. Last year, the event was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and thousands had joined the PM. This year, however, the event might not be a big gathering due to the ongoing pandemic.