Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi to Interact With Students Today, Here's How to Watch

The fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held on April 7 at 7 pm in a virtual mode. The interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and students, teachers, and parents usually is held face to face, however, due to the pandemic, the annual event is being held in a new format this year. Over 14 lakh students, teachers, and students had participated in the Pariksha Pe Charcha content to win a chance to interact directly with the Prime Minister, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed. This not only includes students from India but also from across the world have participated in the event.

Those who have not participated in the Pariksha Pe Charcha can also watch the event live.

Around 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan, and various other platforms including social media handles of Prime Minister Modi and Education Minister and Education Ministry will live stream the event. It will also be available via YouTube from 7 pm. Mitron, India’s leading short format video app has joined hands with MyGov to take Prime Minister Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative Live exclusively on the Mitron app.

Students can also follow news18.com for live and latest coverage on the same.



Only selected students, parents, and teachers who have won the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Competition will be able to ask questions and interact directly with PM Modi. Others can watch the live session.

Also, the winners will receive Specially Designed Certificates, PPC Kits, and Prime Minister’s autographed- digital souvenirs. According to the information available, out of all the applicants, 1500 students, 250 teachers, and 250 parents have been selected as winners of the programme.

The registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 began on February 18 and was closed on March 14. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier informed that almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest. He also added that 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers, and 92,000 parents have enthusiastically participated in the creative writing contest and this was the first time when students from 81 foreign countries had participated in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ creative writing contest.

PPC is an event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the exam season wherein he interacts with the school students of Class 9 to 12 to talk about exam pressure and share some useful tips. The initiative was launched in 2018 and the first edition of the programme was held at Talkatora Stadium.

