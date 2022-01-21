Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last Date For Registration Extended, Apply Now till January 27

The last day to register for the 5th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 has been extended. The new deadline for the registration of Pariksha Pe Charcha is now January 27, earlier the last day was January 20, which has been extended by a week now.

“The last date to participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha has been extended till January 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the unique interactive programme, wherein students, parents and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life," the Ministry of Education official said.

Good news! The registration date to participate in #PPC2022 has been extended to 27th January 2022. Now become #ExamWarriors and interact with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi to talk about your exam anxiety.Visit : https://t.co/oYeFu1ZlAU #PPC2022 pic.twitter.com/4h2orhKfLG — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 20, 2022

The Pariksha Pe Charcha is an initiative where PM Modi, ahead of board exams interacts with students over exam-related issues. Students of classes 9 to 12, as well as parents and teachers, can apply for the programme at the official website at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022. More than 9.83 lakh students have already registered for the programme which is to be held in February in the online mode. Over 2.24 lakh teachers and 72.17 lakh parents have also registered themselves this year.

The number of parents participating this year is way higher than last year. In 2021, more than 10.39 lakh students, 2.62 lakh teachers, and 0.93 lakh parents had registered for the programme. During the Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with all the stakeholders. The annual event is held every year ahead of the final exams. It is part of the larger initiative to make exams stress free.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to Register

Step 1. Go to the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. Students will have to participate in one of the themes provided this year. They can also submit their questions in a maximum of 500 characters.

Step 4. After successful submission of entries, students will get a digital certificate of participation. They can download it and share it on their social media with the hashtag #PPC2022.

Meanwhile, earlier News18 reported that ahead of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’, a section of students this year have been demanding the officials to cancel their board exams, citing a rise in covid-19 cases. Taking to social media platforms students posted their demands with hashtags #cancelboardpariksha and #CancelBoardExam2022. This comes ahead of Prime Minister’s annual programme to discuss about exam anxiety, fears, and other issues related to boards.

Many students also tagged the Prime Minister and the education minister urging them to cancel this year’s board exams. Stating that if exams are conducted in physical mode, amidst increasing Covid cases, then it will pose health safety issues for students.

