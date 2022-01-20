Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Last Date to Apply Today, Over 9.83 Lakh Students Already Registered

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registrations close today, January 20. Students of classes 9 to 12, as well as parents and teachers, can apply for the programme at the official website at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022. More than 9.83 lakh students have already registered for the programme which is to be held in February in the online mode. Over 2.24 lakh teachers and 72.17 lakh parents have also registered themselves this year.

The number of parents participating this year is way higher than last year. In 2021, more than 10.39 lakh students, 2.62 lakh teachers, and 0.93 lakh parents had registered for the programme. During the Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with all the stakeholders. The annual event is held every year ahead of the final exams. It is part of the larger initiative to make exams stress free.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to Register

Step 1. Go to the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. Students will have to participate in one of the themes provided this year. They can also submit their questions in a maximum of 500 characters.

Step 4. After successful submission of entries, students will get a digital certificate of participation. They can download it and share it on their social media with the hashtag #PPC2022.

Different themes have been provided separately for students, teachers, and parents on the official website. Parents and teachers can participate by clicking on the themes applicable to them.

Winners of the programme will get an opportunity to interact with PM Modi and ask questions. The programme was first introduced four years back to create “a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers, and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged, and allowed to express itself fully,” the official website said.

