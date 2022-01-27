Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Today, Check How to Apply

Your last chance to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha is ending today. A platform where students get a chance to directly ask questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every year, ahead of board exams, Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents over exam-related issues via Pariksha Pe Charcha. The last date to register for the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is today, January 27.

Students of classes 9 to 12, parents and teachers who want to be part of the virtual event can do it now through the official site of My Gov on mygov.in. The registration process was started on December 28, 2021. This year the Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in February.

This is the extended deadline, earlier the last date to apply was till January 20, which was extended till January 27, 2022. This years’ team for the ‘Charcha’ is Exam stress management strategies during COVID19, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Clean India, green India, Digital collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation, and climate change resilience.

Earlier, News“18 reported that more than 9.83 lakh students have already registered for the programme. Additionally, over 2.24 lakh teachers and 72.17 lakh parents have also registered themselves this year. The number of parents participating this year is way higher than last year. In 2021, more than 10.39 lakh students, 2.62 lakh teachers, and 0.93 lakh parents had registered for the programme. The annual event is held every year ahead of the final exams. It is part of the larger initiative to make exams stress free.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to Register

Step 1. Go to the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. Students will have to participate in one of the themes provided this year. They can also submit their questions in a maximum of 500 characters.

Step 4. After successful submission of entries, students will get a digital certificate of participation. They can download it and share it on their social media with the hashtag #PPC2022.

Meanwhile, ahead of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’, a section of students this year have been demanding the officials to cancel their board exams, citing a rise in covid-19 cases. Taking to social media platforms students posted their demands with hashtags #cancelboardpariksha and #CancelBoardExam2022. This comes ahead of Prime Minister’s annual programme to discuss exam anxiety, fears, and other issues related to boards, News18 earlier reported.

