Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registrations Begin, Here's How You Can Ask Questions to PM Modi

Students, parents, and teachers yet again have a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The annual competition of Pariksha Pe Charcha - discussion over exams - has begun for the 2022 batch. The registration process is beginning today - December 28 and will conclude on January 20.

To ask questions, students will have to win a competition. The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12, parents, and teachers. While students can submit their questions in a maximum of 500 characters, parents and teachers can submit entries in online activities designed exclusively by them.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: How to Participate?

Step 1: Visit innovateindia.mygov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘participate now’ on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the question in 500 characters

Selected students will get the chance to ask questions to PM. While the event used to be held in an auditorium where PM would take questions face-to-face, however, last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held online. It is not yet clear what the mode of the event will be this year.

Students will get an appreciation certificate, Pariksha Pe Charcha kit. To some of the selected candidates, digital souvenirs autographed by PM Modi will also be conferred.

Last year, PM has said due to Covid-19 led school shut down students are facing consequences of a mistake they have not committed. He said, “at such a young age, loss of a year is like a void in the foundation of a tall building."

PM Modi had released a book called ‘Exam Warriors and since then he had started a campaign to make exams stress-free for both students and teachers. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of the programme and aims at making boards low stakes. The same is said in the new National Education Policy (NEP) released in 2020.

The Exam Warriors module on NaMo App adds an interactive tech element to the Exam Warriors movement. The module also has activities, that help absorb concepts through practical means.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.