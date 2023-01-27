The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be conducted today. Students from across the country will get a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event to be held today at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. Around 200 students, representing different states, will be the guests at the event out of which 102 are from various state boards across the country.

As per official data, this year, a record 38.80 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, which is more than twice the number compared to last year. Out of this, 16 lakh students are from state boards.