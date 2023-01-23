Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Make Arrangements for Viewing Programme

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification requesting medical colleges to make arrangements for viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 programme. “All Medical Colleges are requested to give wide publicity for the programme and make necessary arrangements for viewing the programme,” the official notice reads. The Commission further informs that the exact timing of the programme will be available via TV channels, newspapers, and the websites of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and the Ministry of Education.

This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held on January 27 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. The programme will have participation from 1,200 students physically. During Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents to offer advice on how to reduce exam tension and conquer test phobias.

Students participating in Pariksha Pe Charcha will be given certificates of appreciation and PPC kits. The Ministry of Education will be airing the live programme on their official social media handles and MyGov.in. The event will be broadcasted live by Doordarshan (DD) through DD News, DD National, and DD India. The programme will also be available via live airing on radio channels & Live Web streaming on the websites of PMO, MoE, Doordarshan, MyGov.in and YouTube Facebook, and Swayamprabha channels of the Ministry of Education.

Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Drawing Competition to be Organised in 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas

The registration date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has been extended till January 27 by the Ministry of Education. Students, teachers, and parents can register themselves through the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Steps to apply

- Visit the main site of Innovate India at innovateindia.mygov.in

- Click on the image which reads as “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023”.

- Then, click on the link which says “participate now”.

- Key in the essential details and submit the same.

- Then the candidate will be registered for the “Pariska Pe Charcha”.

- Make sure to keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details, keep checking the official website.

CBSE students of Classes 9 to 12, teachers as well as parents can apply for the creative writing competition and win a chance to interact with PM Modi. During the interactive session, the Prime Minister of India shares tips with students to overcome exam stress and answers their questions related to education and career.

Read all the Latest Education News here