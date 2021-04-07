Students Facing Consequences of Mistake They Have Not Committed: Modi on COVID-led Shutdown

Students are facing consequences of a mistake they have not even committed, said Prime Minister Modi on COVID-led lockdown and its impact on students’ lives. “At such a young age, loss of a year is like a void in the foundation of a tall building," said Modi while replying to a question raised on the impact of COVID-19 on students’ lives. He, however, asked students to take this event as a lesson in their lives.

“My perspective on COVID is that you have to face consequences of a mistake which you have not committed. This is a lesson for life that sometimes life throws unimaginable challenges at us. I believe that the loss faced by students and youth of the country is a huge loss. Loss of an entire year at a young age is like a void in the foundation of a tall building,” said Modi while replying to a question raised by a student asking his take on the impact of a one-year-long school and college shutdown.

COVID has made us realize the importance of smaller things in our lives including physical classes, playing with friends which we often take for the guarantee, said Modi. He asked students to remember that it is the simple things which are essential to living a happy life. He also urged universities and colleges to study emotional family bonding and its impact on fighting against COVID. He also asked them to research the useful impact of homemade remedies to increase immunity.

Talking about impact of peers, the Prime Minister said, “Would Lata Mangeshkar be able to teach Geography?" This was PM’s response to a student who questioned how she should deal with specific subjects that scare her. PM said, “successful people are those who focus on their strengths. It is ok to not like or be weak in some subjects but do not consider them a failure point. Focus on tough subjects more, treat them as a challenge." Taking the example of the renowned singer Modi said, judging someone on wrong parameters is wrong.

Taking his own example PM also said, "I like to take on tough tasks in the morning. Students too should take on difficult subjects in the morning when they are fresh rather than running away from such subjects and keep them for later."

Prime Minister Modi while answering questions raised by a student on her being afraid of certain subjects said that we tend to incline towards doing things we like. The issue is of developing likeliness, he said. “We tend to leave things which are tougher for later, while this might be true while attempting an exam, while preparation one should start with the tougher side of it," said Modi. Talking about his routine he said, “I try to take on tougher tasks in the morning. At this time we are fresh and can cover more in lesser time. Students should take on tougher subjects in the morning rather than keeping them for later when they are done with other subjects and are already tired."

PM Modi also asked students to use their free time to be creative. He said he likes to swing when he gets free time. He asked students to ensure that they get free time and are not studying 24X7 which might lead to exhaustion. He said that students need to learn beyond the things available to them. “Knowledge makes you aware of things around you but creativity takes you to unknown places. Creativity has a flight much farther than knowledge, During your free time try to dig deep into newer things. Expand your creative skills."

While interacting with students, teachers, and academicians, PM asked students to create a list of things they were once scared of but now have aced them. PM asked students to write these achievements on paper - be it riding a bike or learning something new like swimming. This will help boost your confidence.

This year, students and academicians from abroad have also participated in the event. Every year, PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders on exam-related issues, education, peer pressure, life skills etc. He also released a book called Exam Warriors in 2018, a revised edition of the same has been released earlier this month.

Among students who registered, some were selected based on an essay writing competition to interact with PM directly and ask their queries. Those who could not get through can catch the event live.

Among students who registered, some were selected based on an essay writing competition to interact with PM directly and ask their queries. Those who could not get through can catch the event live.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It communicates the core messages of each mantra that the Prime Minister has written in the book ‘Exam Warriors’. This module is not just for youngsters but also for parents and teachers.

