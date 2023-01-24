This year, students from across the country will get a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event to be held on Friday at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said around 200 students, representing different states, will be the guests at the event.

This will be the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC). Until now, only selected students from Delhi-NCR used to participate in the event.

Addressing the media, Pradhan said, “It will be the first time that almost all states will be represented at the PPC where PM Modi will mentor students on how to handle exams stress. Around 200 students, of which 102 will be from various state boards across the country, while 80 others will be the finalists of the Kala Utsav that is organized by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) every year."

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where PM Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board exams. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

PM Modi is likely to take questions from the media, students, parents or experts. “We have received 20 lakh questions so far from students, teachers, parents on exams. For example - questions on stress management, family pressure, how to keep fit during exams and how to prevent unfair means, etc. The NCERT is scrutinising these questions," the union education minister said.

This year, a record 38.80 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha. Out of which, 16 lakh are from state boards. The number of registrations this year is more than twice the number (15.73 lakh) last year. This figure stood at 14 lakh in 2021, 3 lakh in 2020 while it was 1.58 lakh in 2019, the minister added.

There will be a total of 2,400 participants, including teachers, parents, students and experts at the stadium.

Students from classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in the PPC. The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30, 2022.

The 80 Kala Utsav finalists will also be the guests at Republic Day parade on January 26 as well as at the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. “These students will be our guests from January 25-29. They will also be taken to visit places such as PM Sanghralaya, Rajghat, Kartavya Path and Atal Samadhi, among others," said Pradhan.

Read all the Latest Education News here