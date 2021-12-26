Pariksha Pe Charcha Registrations from Dec 28, How to Participate

Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations will begin on December 28. Under the programme, students of classes 9 to 12 will be taking part in an online competition and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the students before the beginning of exams. PM Modi announced the same in Mann Ki Baat.

“Every year I discuss various subjects with students in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, this year also I will have discussions before exams. Under this, an online competition will also be organised for the students of class 9th to 12th," PM Modi said in Mann ki Baat, reported news agency ANI.

Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations: How to participate

Step 1. Go to the Pariksha Pe Charcha website

Step 2. Click on the ‘Participate Now’ button on the homepage. The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12.

Step 3. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them.

Step 4. Students may also submit their questions to PM Modi in a maximum of 500 characters.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them. Winners will get the opportunity to be direct participants in the Pariksha Pe Charcha virtual event along with PM Modi.

Each winner will get a specially designed certificate of appreciation. They will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit. A small group of students from among the winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with the PM and ask him questions. Each of these special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the PM.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully," the official website reads.

