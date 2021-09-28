Part-time PhDs to Begin Soon at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has announced that part-time PhDs will commence soon for scholars willing to pursue higher studies from any college affiliated with the varsity. On Saturday, the decision was approved by the Vidhya Parishad of the university.

The university administration has decided to place the proposal before the Executive Council of the University for the Final Approval. Apart from this, graduate teachers of degree colleges will also be able to conduct research. The two major decisions by the university will help researchers and scholars.

According to the information, the Research Degree Committee had proposed amendments to the research ordinance before the Academic Council which has been approved. The committee has fixed the time limit of eight years for part-time PhDs whereas the minimum time limit is four years.

RELATED NEWS Gorakhpur University Cancels 2 Exams After Paper Leak, Probe Ordered

The candidates for part-time PhDs will not be felicitated with the scholarship but will get leaves for the course work of their research. The candidates will be required to take NOC from the HOD of the institution at the time of enrolment in any part-time PhD. According to the university sources, four seats will be reserved for the teachers, officers and employees of the University for the part-time PhD course. Of these four, two seats will be reserved for the general, one for OBC and one for SC candidates. The candidates will get two percent weightage for admission in PhD if he/she has done PG from Gorakhpur University. Similarly, the candidates who have successfully passed National Eligibility Test (NET), Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), State Level Entrance Test (SLET) will get five percent of weightage during admission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here