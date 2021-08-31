Passionate About Video Games? Here's How to be a Game Developer

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected almost every business sector and economy around the world. However, the number of people playing games globally has increased so much during the Covid-era that online game publishers are now boasting increased revenues.

There is growth even for companies that are providing game development services to global video game publishers and developers. Due to this increase in demand all over the world, career opportunities have increased in-game and gamification development sector even worldwide developers and publishers are looking to work with companies now as they can get the same quality of work like other places in the world but at more budget-friendly prices.

Skills needed to be a game designer/developer

While technical qualifications required may vary, what is a must for each job is a passion for gaming and a curious mind. Technical skill is one part of gaming and gamification-based development but a more important part of this is interesting in gaming, as, without interest, nothing can help to build a career in gaming and gamification industry. To grow a career in this industry developers are required to be more creative as well and developers can consider the following points as well.

If you want to make it big, don’t be in a hurry. How much one learns in the first few years will define the strength of the foundation that will allow one to meet the high-quality benchmarks that have already been set in this industry.

Upgrade yourself and learn so you can keep up with the new development in gamification technology and rapid changes in our industry. Constantly update your knowledge of tools and technologies. Invest time and energy (and if required, money) is constantly developing your skills so your work meets international standards. Stay updated on the new trends in the international market to understand what works and what doesn’t.

Salary structure

Compare to all other IT development-related sector gamification development engineer salary structure is always better and in general, beginners in the creative branches such as art, animation, and VFX can expect to start at around 3.5 lakh per annum. Game design and game engineering need higher-end skills and beginners can expect to start around 4.5 lakh per annum.

— Written by Apurv Modi, Managing Director & Co-founder, ATechnos

