Patiala Law College Emerges as Covid Hotspot After 60 Students Test Positive

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, has emerged as a Covid hotspot after as many as 60 students tested positive for covid-19 at the campus. The students have been kept in isolation in separate blocks on the premises. The university authorities have been asked to vacate the hostel by May 10 to contain the spread of the virus.

It has also decided to temporarily postpone its term-end exam, reported a leading news agency. As per the order issued by the registrar, students and parents had requested end term exams be postponed and has also asked for permission to leave the campus as early as possible.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise once again with reporting India 3,275 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rose to 4,30,91,393, as per data released by the Health Ministry with Delhi reporting 1,354 new cases. It is followed by Haryana with 571 cases, Kerala with 386 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 198 cases, and Maharashtra with 188 cases in the last 24 hours.

Several schools and colleges across India have been categorised as Covid hubs in the recent past. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras turned into a Covid hub with almost 171 people testing Covid-19 positive on campus. The overall test positive rate was at 2.5 per cent. The institute tested 6000 people showing mild symptoms. It had also shifted classes to the online mode.

On the other hand, Welham Girls School, Dehradun, today, has been declared as a micro-containment zone. A total of 16 girl students tested Covid-19 positive out of which, six students tested positive on Tuesday and the remaining over the past one week, Dehradun district magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar has said. The school is under total lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

