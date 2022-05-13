Patliputra University's Officials Sustain Injuries After Brawl With Students Over Checking of Exam Pappers

A clash broke out between Patliputra University’s examination department officials and a group of students, over alleged irregularities in marking the exam. The varsity’s deputy examination controller Dr Rishikesh Kumar is reported to have head injuries during the brawl that occurred at around 7 PM on Thursday, May 12. Students alleged that the officials have been involved in extorting money from them on the pretext of awarding marks in the exams and they had gone to talk about the issue, reported Live Hindustan. Instead of engaging in a dialogue, the officials misbehaved and started a fight, the students claimed.

Local student leader Vikas Boxer, who was present at the time of the incident, said that the ‘attack’ on students was carried out on the behest of examination controller Mahesh Mandal due to a recent protest against his involvement in irregularities in checking exam papers. He claimed that many of the students were also injured in the brawl on Thursday evening and threatened to launch a protest if action was not taken against the involved officials.

While both groups have refrained from filing FIR about the incident, PPU’s vice-chancellor Prof RK Singh has assured of action against those involved, after a fair probe.

PPU’s Proctor Manoj Kumar, however, alleged that the incident occurred after some of the students attempted to forcefully attempted to increase their marks in exam copies. Prof Kumar said that no one from the outside is allowed to enter the examination department but a group of 10-12 students entered the office and started misbehaving. When officials refused to bow down to their demand of increasing marks, students started misbehaving and attacked officials.

He added that the time to meet university is fixed and when the students came, officials were busy working on the examination process. Prof Kumar said that since there were very few officials are present in the office after 7 PM, the students had come with the intention of affecting the marking process.

