Patna HC Lifts Stay On Recruitment Process of 1,25,000 Teachers

Patna High Court on Thursday cleared the hurdle for the recruitment of 1.25 lakh teachers in Bihar by lifting an earlier stay order. After hearing the petitions of the National Blind Federation and others, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar vacated the stay on the preparation of the final merit list for teachers’ appointment.

The demand of giving 15 days’ time to the disabled candidates to apply for the recruitment has been accepted by the state government.

The recruitment process had started last year but it had come to a halt after Patna High court on July 24 last year had stayed the recruitment process of 1.25 lakh teachers at primary and secondary levels in government schools across the state.

The court had announced the stay while hearing a writ petition filed by the National Blind Federation claiming that the state government had not adhered to Section 34 of ‘The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016’ as it had not honoured 4% reservation to the persons with disabilities in the recruitment process. The federation had filed the petition in February last year.

On Thursday, the state government apprised the court that it has rectified all errors and now for the recruitment, it has allowed 4 per cent reservation to persons with disabilities, including blind people.

The government also told the court that it has given 15-day time to such candidates for submitting their fresh application which will be subjected to the condition that they had not applied earlier and have to fulfil the eligibility criteria.

Advocate general Lalit Kishore along with additional advocate general PK Verma and counsel Shilpa Singh appearing for the state government assured the bench that the state government needs at least four-month time to calculate all seats for the persons with disabilities and notify them.

To avoid any irregularity in the recruitment process, the Bihar government can make some changes in the appointment process. According to media reports, the Education Department is now preparing to take online applications for this appointment and the merit list will be prepared online only. Before giving appointment letters to candidates, their certificates will be verified.

